Brown becomes McLaren team CEO in group "simplification"

The McLaren Group has announced several further developments in the company's operational structure, following the merger of McLaren Automotive and McLaren Technology Group in July 2017, in a bid to bring greater efficiency and simplification to the business.

"The work of the past year at a corporate level has been focused on structuring and positioning McLaren for growth," said Shaikh Mohammed bin Essa Al Khalifa, McLaren Group Executive Chairman. "These latest developments are a natural consequence of that work and are designed to bring greater simplicity and clarity to the structure and leadership of the group."

Previously the McLaren Group consisted of two divisions: McLaren Technology Group, which comprised McLaren Racing, McLaren Applied Technologies, and McLaren Marketing; and McLaren Automotive.

The McLaren Group is now formed of three clear divisions: Applied Technologies, Automotive and Racing. Leadership of the business is simplified, with each division led by a CEO. The layer of McLaren Technology Group is being dissolved from the corporate structure.

The Executive Committee (ExCom), comprising Shaikh Mohammed and Mansour Ojjeh, will continue in its overseeing role. Jonathan Neale becomes Chief Operating Officer of the McLaren Group. Zak Brown becomes CEO, McLaren Racing. Mike Flewitt continues as CEO, McLaren Automotive. A new CEO of McLaren Applied Technologies is being recruited and will be announced in due course.

Eric Boullier, as Racing Director, will report directly to Zak Brown, while John Allert, Chief Marketing Officer, continues to oversee the company's marketing function, reporting to Zak Brown as before.