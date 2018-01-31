Site logo

F1 to stop using grid girls

NEWS STORY
31/01/2018

Formula One Management has announced that grid girls are to no longer be used at Formula One World Championship events, be it the Grand Prix or support events.

In a press release issued today, FOM said: "Formula 1 will end the long-standing practice of using walk-on grid girls, commencing with the start of the 2018 FIA Formula 1 World Championship season. These changes also apply to our other motorsports series that take place during the Grands Prix weekends.

"Formula 1 considers the time spent by teams and drivers on the grid before a race as one of celebration, where guests and various performers can add to the glamour and spectacle of the Grand Prix, enabling promoters and partners to showcase their countries and products.

"Over the last year we have looked at a number of areas which we felt needed updating so as to be more in tune with our vision for this great sport," said Sean Bratches.

"While the practice of employing grid girls has been a staple of Formula 1 Grands Prix for decades, we feel this custom does not resonate with our brand values and clearly is at odds with modern day societal norms. We don’t believe the practice is appropriate or relevant to Formula 1 and its fans, old and new, across the world."

Meanwhile, it is hoped that FOM might now relax the ban on overtaking that appeared to be in place for much of 2017.

LATEST NEWS

more news >

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST IMAGES

galleries >
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images

POST A COMMENT

sign in

or Register for a Pitpass ID to have your say

Please note that all posts are reactively moderated and must adhere to the site's posting rules and etiquette.

Post your comment

post comment

READERS COMMENTS

 

1. Posted by nonickname, 13 minutes ago

"Now I understand the halo's"

Rating: Neutral (0)     Rate comment: Positive | NegativeReport this comment

2. Posted by Ro, 2 hours ago

"How about banning all the "Celebrities" from the pits and start line as well....Oh no, forgaot, they pay bundles to look like idiots. How bloody ridiculous...."

Rating: Positive (1)     Rate comment: Positive | NegativeReport this comment

3. Posted by Motorsport-fan, 4 hours ago

"Me thinks F1 has more pressing issues than this."

Rating: Positive (3)     Rate comment: Positive | NegativeReport this comment

4. Posted by Burton, 5 hours ago

"Change the bloody podium tune too, that's more out of date than Carey's moustache!


As for the grid girls, couldn't care less. Gave up on qualifying years ago, gradually gave up most races, I skip the formation lap too nowadays, so I don't even notice they're there."

Rating: Neutral (0)     Rate comment: Positive | NegativeReport this comment

5. Posted by Lapps, 5 hours ago

"It’s not really about getting rid of the Girls, it’s to make more space for clouds of the ‘social-circuit’ hangers-on. Most of whom wouldn’t recognise an F1 Car if it ran over their foot!

The first of many nails in the coffin of F1 as a sport rather than a circus. "

Rating: Positive (1)     Rate comment: Positive | NegativeReport this comment

6. Posted by Stitch431, 6 hours ago

"What about the cheerleaders at the super bowl. Will you get rid of them too Mr. Carey?"

Rating: Neutral (0)     Rate comment: Positive | NegativeReport this comment

Share this page

X

close

Copyright © Pitpass 2002 - 2018. All rights reserved.

about us  |  advertise  |  contact  |  terms  |  privacy & security  |  rss