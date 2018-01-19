Site logo

Another departure at FOM

19/01/2018

While it has been widely reported that since Liberty Media bought the sport Formula One Management has been recruiting staff at a rate that would make Renault look disinterested, we understand that the experience of some of those new recruits leaves a lot to be desired.

At the same time, for various reasons, be it unease with the direction the company is taking, dissatisfaction with some of those new recruits or merely unhappiness with the new management, a number of high profile staff have moved on.

In the wake of the departure of head of statistics David Gillett, Head of the Global Partner Programme Alex Wooff, paddock boss Pasquale Lattuneddu and of course Bernie, we now hear that logisitics director Alan Woollard has left.

While once source put the move down to "corporate ethnic cleansing", it's worth noting that many of those mentioned, and many of those still working at FOM, were hand-picked by Bernie and have been with the sport - and therefore 'the man' for over thirty years. Indeed, Woollard's son Adam is (was?) manager of operations.

Nonetheless, bearing in mind the rumours coming out of St James's Market about the quality of some of those new recruits it seems odd to be allowing so many experienced old hands slip through the net.

READERS COMMENTS

 

1. Posted by cathalobrien, 2 hours ago

"I'm kind of getting sick of the negativity towards Liberty from the editors on this site. They will do great things for the sport, and Bernie wasn't doing jack shit, so anything is better. Not all new recruits have to have experience, sometimes fresh thinking is what is needed. Some ideas will work, and some won't. Also at least Liberty are not sexist, and racist like Bernie."

Rating: Neutral (0)     Rate comment: Positive | NegativeReport this comment

2. Posted by Anthony, 3 hours ago

"Liberty show all the signs of being like so many US companies that I have done business with, who thought that everyone in the world should do everything the “American way”. Then when it all goes wrong they claim that they were misled and that they were defrauded. I have no doubt that many aspects of the Bernie era could be improved but sadly I’m not convinced that the new lot really know what they are doing."

Rating: Neutral (0)     Rate comment: Positive | NegativeReport this comment

3. Posted by Ro, 5 hours ago

"Liberty imploding.....more "yes men" will be hired"

Rating: Positive (1)     Rate comment: Positive | NegativeReport this comment

4. Posted by Motorsport-fan, 7 hours ago

"More fire for Bernies breakaway series?"

Rating: Neutral (0)     Rate comment: Positive | NegativeReport this comment

