Another departure at FOM

While it has been widely reported that since Liberty Media bought the sport Formula One Management has been recruiting staff at a rate that would make Renault look disinterested, we understand that the experience of some of those new recruits leaves a lot to be desired.

At the same time, for various reasons, be it unease with the direction the company is taking, dissatisfaction with some of those new recruits or merely unhappiness with the new management, a number of high profile staff have moved on.

In the wake of the departure of head of statistics David Gillett, Head of the Global Partner Programme Alex Wooff, paddock boss Pasquale Lattuneddu and of course Bernie, we now hear that logisitics director Alan Woollard has left.

While once source put the move down to "corporate ethnic cleansing", it's worth noting that many of those mentioned, and many of those still working at FOM, were hand-picked by Bernie and have been with the sport - and therefore 'the man' for over thirty years. Indeed, Woollard's son Adam is (was?) manager of operations.

Nonetheless, bearing in mind the rumours coming out of St James's Market about the quality of some of those new recruits it seems odd to be allowing so many experienced old hands slip through the net.