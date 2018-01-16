Head of aero departs Toro Rosso

Toro Rosso's season has not got off to the best of starts with news filtering through that its head of aerodynamics, Brendan Gilhome, has left the team.

The move comes weeks ahead of the unveiling of the Faenza outfit's 2018 challenger, the STR13, which will feature the Honda engine in the back.

Gilhome first entered F1 in 2005, spending six years at BMW-Sauber before departing for Mercedes in 2010 where he was principal aerodynamicist.

He quit the German team for Toro Rosso in 2013 and has been working closely in recent months with technical director James Key on the STR13.

The news comes on the day the team celebrated the 2018 car passing its mandatory FIA crash test.

The Faenza outfit has yet to confirm whether it will replace Gilhome from within its own ranks or will seek to recruit from elsewhere.