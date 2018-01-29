Renault confirms launch date

Renault has become the latest team to announce the launch date of its 2018 contender. The wraps will come off the RS18 on Tuesday 20 February, the same day that Sauber reveals its C37.

In its third season since returning to the sport as a constructor, Renault will be looking to make another significant step this year, and should have the resources to do so.

With a strong line-up in the form of Nico Hulkenberg and Carlos Sainz, the French team should also benefit from an increased workforce that includes a number of significant signings, not least the FIA's former technical boss Marcin Budkowski, who comes in from the garden in April.

At the final race of 2017 the team leapfrogged Toro Rosso to take seventh in the standings, and whilst this says much about the Faenza outfit's issues at the time it also highlighted the improving form of the French team.

With Hulkenberg scoring the bulk of Renault's points in 2017, the recruitment of Sainz, who performed a similar role at Toro Rosso, should pay dividends this season.

Today's announcement sees Renault become the seventh team to announce its launch date.