Sauber reveals launch date

29/01/2018

Sauber has revealed that the wraps will come off its 2018 contender, the C37, on Tuesday February.

While the Swiss team says the unveil will be shown online it is not clear whether it will be a straight forward 'wraps off', or whether there will be a full-blow event such as that featuring the Sugababes all those years ago.

Indeed, with Alfa Romeo as title sponsor to the team following what can only be described as a sweetener deal orchestrated by Ferrari, all concerned are likely to want 'bang for their bucks' and as much publicity as possible.

Unlike McLaren, which was quick to drop the MP4 chassis designation associated with Ron Dennis following his 'departure', Sauber is retaining the C which team founder Peter Sauber used in honour of his wife Christiane.

The Ferrari deal, said to be worth as much as £20m a year, will see the Saubers not only run in a livery reflecting the legendary Lombardy company and its racing heritage, but the latest-spec engine from Maranello along with rising star Charles Leclerc.

Having finished tenth in the 2017 standings the Swiss outfit will be looking for a significant step forward this year.

1. Posted by Chris Roper, 4 hours ago

"As I probably got more entertainment last year watching F2 (or is it GP2) than I did F1 I am looking forward to seeing how LeClerc performs in his rookie F1 season. The fact that he is going to be in an interesting package, with potential to leap frog the midfield, makes me even more interested.

I wish Sauber well, they deserve a few good years."

2. Posted by nonickname, 8 hours ago

"A great opportunity to see a great prospect get to start his career in what should be a high midfield car."

