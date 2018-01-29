Sauber reveals launch date

Sauber has revealed that the wraps will come off its 2018 contender, the C37, on Tuesday February.

While the Swiss team says the unveil will be shown online it is not clear whether it will be a straight forward 'wraps off', or whether there will be a full-blow event such as that featuring the Sugababes all those years ago.

Indeed, with Alfa Romeo as title sponsor to the team following what can only be described as a sweetener deal orchestrated by Ferrari, all concerned are likely to want 'bang for their bucks' and as much publicity as possible.

Unlike McLaren, which was quick to drop the MP4 chassis designation associated with Ron Dennis following his 'departure', Sauber is retaining the C which team founder Peter Sauber used in honour of his wife Christiane.

The Ferrari deal, said to be worth as much as £20m a year, will see the Saubers not only run in a livery reflecting the legendary Lombardy company and its racing heritage, but the latest-spec engine from Maranello along with rising star Charles Leclerc.

Having finished tenth in the 2017 standings the Swiss outfit will be looking for a significant step forward this year.