McLaren reveals launch date

McLaren is the second F1 team to announce the launch date of its 2018 contender.

The wraps will come off the MCL33 on 23 February, the day after Ferrari unveils its car and three days before the opening test gets underway.

With Honda ditched in favour of Renault, 2018 is a vital year for the Woking team as it seeks to re-establish itself after three years in the wilderness.

While the team has not secured a title sponsor - Zak Brown claiming the practice to be somewhat outdated - it is understood a number of new partners will be revealed at the launch.

Two familiar names that will adorn the MCL33 are those of Fernando Alonso and Stoffel Vandoorne who will be seeking a major step forward this season after the frustration of 2017 when the multi-championship winning team was fortuitous not to finish bottom i the standings.

A change of chassis designation in 2017, following the 'departure' of Ron Dennis, was followed by a dramatic change of livery, with an even more dramatic change anticipated this year.

McLaren has yet to unveil whether the unveiling will be online only – which has become the norm these days – or whether a live event is planned.