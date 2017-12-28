Site logo

Dithering cost McLaren Mercedes engine supply

NEWS STORY
28/12/2017

Having realised as early as the opening pre-season test that Honda had not made progress over the inter, but rather taken a couple of steps back, despite the claims in public that all was well McLaren began to put out feelers for a new engine supplier.

Calling on the successful relationship his team had built with Mercedes between 1995 and 2014, Mansour Ojjeh contacted Daimler chairman Dieter Zetsche to ask if a customer deal might be possible for 2018.

While Toto Wolff was keen to resurrect the partnership, albeit with McLaren now a customer, the subsequent talks between the two parties went on for so long that it was no longer possible for the German manufacturer to put the necessary structure in place.

"We wanted to give McLaren an engine," he told ESPN, "the problem is that it dragged on for a long time and we just didn't have the structure in place and the capacity to supply them an engine for 2018. It was simply too late."

Asked if he would be willing to supply the Woking outfit in the future, the Austrian said: "You must never rule out supplying anybody in the future and this is why McLaren or anyone else in the future could be a partner."

While Fernando and Stoffel express delight at having ditched Honda for Renault, imagine the excitement if they were lining up on the Melbourne grid with a Mercedes power unit in the back of their MCL33s.

LATEST NEWS

more news >

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST IMAGES

galleries >
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images

POST A COMMENT

sign in

or Register for a Pitpass ID to have your say

Please note that all posts are reactively moderated and must adhere to the site's posting rules and etiquette.

Post your comment

post comment

READERS COMMENTS

 

1. Posted by Anthony, 4 hours ago

"Successful businesses are built by decisive CEO's. I think that 2017 showed how much McLaren have lost out by the absence of Ron."

Rating: Neutral (0)     Rate comment: Positive | NegativeReport this comment

2. Posted by Carugatese, 5 hours ago

"When exactly did McLaren ask Daimler for engine supply?"

Rating: Neutral (0)     Rate comment: Positive | NegativeReport this comment

3. Posted by ClarkwasGod, 5 hours ago

"I wonder if Ron would have dithered?"

Rating: Positive (1)     Rate comment: Positive | NegativeReport this comment

Share this page

X

close

Copyright © Pitpass 2002 - 2017. All rights reserved.

about us  |  advertise  |  contact  |  terms  |  privacy & security  |  rss