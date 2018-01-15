Renault reveals 2018 Academy line-up

Renault has announced its 2018 Renault Sport Academy driver line-up with four drivers retained from 2017 and three new drivers joining the programme.

Jack Aitken, Max Fewtrell, Christian Lundgaard and Sun Yue Yang all continue as part of the Academy whilst Sacha Fenestraz, Arthur Rougier and Victor Martins represent the new intake.

Each driver will enjoy an extensive programme where racing is just one element. Physical and mental training, media and marketing support, engineering and learning the core values of the proud history of Renault in motorsport constitute the programme away from the track, with many elements taught at Renault Sport Formula One Team's Enstone base.

For their racing, Max, Christian, Arthur and Victor will all go wheel-to-wheel in the Formula Renault Eurocup, competing on nine Grand Prix circuits, including the streets of Monaco.

Sacha will contest the European Formula 3 Championship and Sun will race in the British Formula 3 series, while Jack, runner-up in the GP3 Series last season, will make the step up to Formula 2 this year.

"This is the third year of the Renault Sport Academy and our most exciting driver line-up yet," said Mia Sharizman, Director of the Renault Sport Academy. "Jack, Max and Christian enjoyed very successful 2017 seasons as part of the Academy whilst Sun has shown his potential. Sacha, Arthur and Victor join us for their first year in the Academy and we are very much looking forward to watching their progress.

"Each driver has a very exacting set of targets so they know precisely what they have to achieve. We hope to be able to celebrate many successes from Academy members over the course of the year ahead."

"The Renault Sport Academy continues Renault's rich heritage of developing young driver talent and is tasked with finding future Renault Sport Formula One drivers," added Cyril Abiteboul. "Our 2018 intake represents our strongest line-up yet and we will encourage and nurture every driver. Alongside Renault Sport Racing and Renault Sport Formula One Team, the Renault Sport Academy has grown and developed tremendously over the past two years. We will be keeping a close eye on everyone in the Academy as we seek to identify those who can develop to become the next Renault Sport Formula One drivers."