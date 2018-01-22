Sainz to drive Monte Carlo Rally stage

Renault driver Carlos Sainz will follow in the footsteps of his double WRC-winning father when he takes on the final stage of the 2018 Rallye Monte-Carlo.

The 23-year-old will make his Monte Carlo debut when he drives the 13.58km La Cabanette-Col de Braus Power Stage on 28 January in the new Renault Megane R.S.

Sainz will pass through the stage as the VIP course car that checks the stage before the timed WRC contenders. The road starts in the Alpes-Maritimes surrounding Monaco at 1,400m above sea level and descends through a series of tight hairpin bends before climbing again over a high mountain pass and ending at the Col de Braus.

For Sainz, this marks his official rally debut. His father won Rallye Monte-Carlo three times, in 1991, 1995 and 1998.

"I'm really looking forward to experiencing Rallye Monte-Carlo for the first time," he said. "I've heard so much about it from my dad – how difficult the stages are, how the conditions can change in an instant from snow to rain or bright sunshine and of course how you need nerves of steel for some of those mountain passes and hairpins! It's going to be a real thrill to take part in such a legendary event behind the wheel of a Megane R.S, which will be fitted with snow and studded tyres so I can get a more complete sensation of rallying around these stages."