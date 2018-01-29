Site logo

Channel 4's final races revealed

29/01/2018

The 10 races that Channel 4 will broadcast live free-to-air in Britain before the sport goes pay-per-view in 2019 have been announced.

Form next season (2019), all live coverage of F1 will be exclusive to Sky, with details of other (highlights) deals still to be announced.

Sky Sports will show exclusive coverage of the first grand prix of the season, as Britain’s four-time world champion Lewis Hamilton begins his title defence in Australia.

Two new Grands Prix for 2018 will also be shown exclusively live, as the sport, for the first time in nearly thirty years, heads back to Circuit Paul Ricard for the French Grand Prix, while the German Grand Prix from Hockenheim makes its comeback after a one-year absence.

The ten events that Channel 4 will show live get underway in Bahrain, round two of the season, followed by Azerbaijan, Monaco, Austria, Britain, Belgium, Singapore, Japan, USA and Abu Dhabi.

Date Event Live/Highlights
25-Mar Australia Sky Only
08-Apr Bahrain Live
15-Apr China Sky Only
29-Apr Azerbaijan Live
13-May Spain Sky Only
27-May Monaco Live
10-Jun Canada Sky Only
24-Jun France Sky Only
01-Jul Austria Live
08-Jul Great Britain Live
22-Jul Germany Sky Only
29-Jul Hungary Sky Only
26-Aug Belgium Live
02-Sep Italy Sky Only
16-Sep Singapore Live
30-Sep Russia Sky Only
07-Oct Japan Live
21-Oct USA Live
28-Oct Mexico Sky Only
11-Nov Brazil Sky Only
25-Nov Abu Dhabi Live

1. Posted by Anthony, 2 hours ago

"Having spent years working with American businessmen, I have yet to meet one who doesn’t think that their way is best ... even when they drive the businesses that they have bought into the ground. It will be sad for F1 if this is what Liberty do."

Rating: Neutral (0)     Rate comment: Positive | NegativeReport this comment

2. Posted by Ro, 7 hours ago

"If it does become exclusive to SKY it will be the end of F1. What is Liberty doing to the sport ? I know all Americans honestly believe that the "American way" is the only way, but do we want F1 to end up like Indycar or Nascar ? "

Rating: Positive (2)     Rate comment: Positive | NegativeReport this comment

3. Posted by LukeP, 7 hours ago

"So there still could be free "highlights" coverage? I had misinterpreted previous announcements to mean it was Sky exclusive on all races, rather than just the live shows.

Honestly, there are some races where I wish I was watching a highlights show... might not be a bad thing in the end! :') "

Rating: Neutral (0)     Rate comment: Positive | NegativeReport this comment

