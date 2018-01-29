Channel 4's final races revealed

The 10 races that Channel 4 will broadcast live free-to-air in Britain before the sport goes pay-per-view in 2019 have been announced.

Form next season (2019), all live coverage of F1 will be exclusive to Sky, with details of other (highlights) deals still to be announced.

Sky Sports will show exclusive coverage of the first grand prix of the season, as Britain’s four-time world champion Lewis Hamilton begins his title defence in Australia.

Two new Grands Prix for 2018 will also be shown exclusively live, as the sport, for the first time in nearly thirty years, heads back to Circuit Paul Ricard for the French Grand Prix, while the German Grand Prix from Hockenheim makes its comeback after a one-year absence.

The ten events that Channel 4 will show live get underway in Bahrain, round two of the season, followed by Azerbaijan, Monaco, Austria, Britain, Belgium, Singapore, Japan, USA and Abu Dhabi.