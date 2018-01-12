Movistar+ extends Spanish TV coverage deal

Hot on the heels of new deals for Australian, French, German and American F1 broadcaster comes today's announcement that Spain's Movistar+ has extended its deal until 2020.

According to FOM, the deal, which includes coverage of Friday and Saturday's practice sessions, qualifying and races, will also see the broadcaster granted a number of further digital rights though it is unclear what these might be.

"Spain is one of the most important European markets for Formula 1 and, thanks to this partnership, Spanish fans will be able to continue to enjoy the spectacle provided by the pinnacle of motorsport 24/7 on a dedicated channel," said Ian Holmes, FOM'S Director of Media Rights.

"We will be also help Movistar+ to produce exclusive content for its distribution across their digital and social media platforms, which will contribute to broaden the fan base and its engagement."

"We are poised to build an ambitious project with Formula 1, with one specific goal in mind, broadening the Formula 1 fan base and meeting its wildest expectations," added Alex Martinez Roig, Movistar+ Content Manager. "Most of the fans are tech savvy viewers and the online environment is the niche we want to explore and where we anticipate a major breakthrough.

"2018 will be the fifth consecutive year in which Formula 1 will be fully broadcast in Spain by Movistar F1, our dedicated channel. The renewal of the partnership constitutes a further step in our commitment to provide the Spanish viewers with the best possible sports offer."