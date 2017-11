F1 engines could be used in other series

Speaking in Abu Dhabi, as he cruises unopposed to a third term as FIA President, Jean Todt was keen to flex his muscles, echoing another French leader whose standard reply to requests for U-turns was a defiant "non".

Having made it clear that Christian Horner's dream of a return to V8s or V10s, far less V12s, is totally out of the question, Todt insisted that hybrid engines are here to stay.

To further crush the Briton's hopes he also insists that the plan to limit drivers to 3 power units next season remains.

"It's not something new, it was decided years ago," he said. "To change, to decide now ‘let's go back to four engines', we need unanimous agreement. And we don't get unanimous agreement, so we have three engines.

"To be clear, I am not so excited when I read that teams have 150 grid penalties," he admitted. "Racing is very challenging and to optimise every single detail is a task in itself."

One of the proposed changes for 2021 that the former Ferrari boss isn't bothered about is the drive to improve the sound of the new units.

"Personally, I don't need the noise," he said. "I am not saying we don't need the noise, but it seems there are a lot of complaints from the spectators. If we can please fans by giving more noise, then it is fine with me.

"A lot has been said about the 2021 engines," he continued. "We are in the process to decide and as of now, that is 2017, no decision has been taken. We have been talking since the past few months with actual and potential engine suppliers and the commercial right-holders.

"If you ask me what I feel about the current engine, then I would say it is far too expensive and too complicated. A very good first step to go into the next generation of engines would be one of evolution from where we are right now.

"I am against starting towards a new development of engines and allow the actual manufacturers to be able to enjoy what they have been investing while encouraging newcomers to come. We have four engine manufacturers and 10 teams, and this has been a great success."

However, looking ahead he believes that allowing F1 engines to be used in other series might attract new manufacturers, this coming in the wake of Porsche's - and previously Audi's - decision to quit the WEC.

"What we have to think, and it is not so easy, is: Could we use this engine in other categories of motorsport?

"Each category of motorsport has its own engine regulations," he continued. "So probably we should try to see if we could have some synergies.

"I mentioned about other championships; we have the endurance championship with LMP1 where we have completely different engines. Would it be sensible to anticipate a vision for the endurance championship using the same engine? Which, incidentally, is covering the same kind of mileage.

"If you take three engines for the year it's about 5000 kilometres," he said of F1 power units, "the longest Sports Car race is Le Mans, which is about 5000 kilometres.

"So it would make some sense. And, clearly, it would probably encourage some manufacturers to get involved by participating in other categories. We think Ferrari, Mercedes, McLaren, even Red Bull, why would they not think of eventually participating in Sports Cars?"

This at a time when the future of Ferrari and Mercedes in F1 is in doubt.