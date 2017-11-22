Todt heads for third term unopposed

Whatever race fans, and in particular F1 fans, might think of FIA president Jean Todt, clearly within the rank and file of the Federation Internationale de l'Automobile, which represents the interests of motoring organisations and car users, he can do no wrong.

Elected to the role of FIA president in 2009, with strong support from his predecessor, Max Mosley, Todt, who won re-election in 2013, faces no opposition whatsoever as he looks set to lead the organisation for a third term.

While the vote will be held in December at the organisation's Annual General Assembly, like a third-world, tin-pot regime, it would appear that nobody has the support or wherewithal to challenge the Frenchman.

Though he continues to travel the globe in his quest to improve car safety and indeed the safety of all road users, the organisation having worked hard on warning of the dangers of drink-driving and also road safety awareness for children, Todt has appeared to turn his back on motorsport.

Indeed, under F1's new owners, there is widespread concern over the fact that the FIA, despite being the sport's governing body, appears to be playing a back seat role as Liberty Media redefines the rule book.

That said, Todt has worked hard to promote the Formula E series which so clearly reflects the former Ferrari boss's view of the direction motor sport should be taking.