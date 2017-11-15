FIA and F1 to discuss event security

"Following a number of security incidents during last weekend’s Brazilian Grand Prix, the FIA has requested that reports be collated by the Commercial Rights Holder (Formula 1) concerning the incidents and presented to the members of the World Motor Sport Council at its next meeting on 6 December," announced the sport's governing body this morning.

"In the continued spirit of positive collaboration with Formula 1, the Council will then discuss the ways in which a more consistent and effective security procedure can be applied at all events of the FIA Formula One World Championship. The findings will also be shared with other FIA championship organisers to maximise the positive impact this can have across all motor sport.

"Security is a cooperative effort, and the FIA will seek to work closely with Formula 1 and all its stakeholders to maintain a safe environment for everyone working at or visiting Formula 1 events."

While the Brazilian Grand Prix weekend has history, Jenson Button famously being the subject of an attempted attack in 2010, this year's race saw an escalation in attacks, with Mercedes, Sauber, Williams and even members of the FIA being targeted at one point or another.

In the most serious attack, members of the Mercedes crew were attacked on Friday evening on leaving the circuit. In the incident, in which a gun was held to the head of one team member money, passports, phones and jewellery were stolen.

Although security was heightened in the wake of the incident, police presence on Sunday after the race was minimal, a fact local criminals took full advantage of as they targeted crew members from several teams.

In the wake of the numerous attacks McLaren and Pirelli cancelled this week's planned two-day tyre test at the Interlagos track.