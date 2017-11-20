A refund for Manor

The FIA has returned the entry fee paid by Manor Grand Prix Racing Limited in November 2016 in order to be able to participate in the 2017 FIA Formula One World Championship.

Just Racing Services Limited, the company within the Manor Group responsible for servicing the team went into administration in January of this year and ceased trading later that month. Consequently, the team did not take any part in the 2017 Championship.

The FIA has therefore decided to return the entry fee, less the administrative costs incurred by the Federation as part of the entry process, to the entity within the Manor Group in administration as a gesture of good will to assist in payment of outstanding debts.