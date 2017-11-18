Alonso to test Toyota LMP1 car on Sunday

Following weeks of speculation, it has been confirmed that Fernando Alonso will test the Toyota LMP1 car in Bahrain on Sunday.

There were doubts over whether the test would happen because the Spaniard is still involved with Toyota's fiercest rivals, Honda, in the Formula One World Championship, and while the two-time world champion visited Toyota's Cologne HQ earlier this month for a seat fitting there remained doubt as to whether he would be given the all-clear.

Tomorrow's test must be seen as another step towards an assault on the Le Mans 24 Hours next year as the Spaniard focusses on the Triple Crown.

"We are very excited that Fernando will test our car," confirmed Hisatake Murata, team president of Toyota Gazoo Racing. "When he visited us in Cologne everyone who met him could sense his enthusiasm and passion for our sport; he is a true racer.

“We very much respect his interest in different forms of motorsport and it is a pleasure to offer him this chance to drive a hybrid LMP1 car. It will be interesting to hear his feedback on the TS050 Hybrid.”

Alonso attended today's Bapco 6 Hours of Bahrain as a guest of the Bahraini royal family, the Toyota of Sebastien Buemi, Anthony Davidson and Kazuki Nakajima winning by more than a lap in a race which marked Porsche’s final LMP1 appearance in WEC.

It's understood that the Spaniard will share test duties in the Toyota with Thomas Laurent, who won the outing as a result of his showing in his rookie season in the WEC this year.