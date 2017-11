Alonso visits Toyota prompting Le Mans speculation

Usually reliable sources are claiming that Fernando Alonso has visited the Cologne HQ of Toyota Motorsport, with some even claiming that the Spaniard has undergone a seat fitting for its LMP1 car.

Already scheduled to drive the United Autosports Ligier JS P217 in the Rolex 24 at Daytona in January, the Cologne visit has prompted speculation that Alonso is targeting a drive in the Le Mans 24 Hours with Toyota as he continues his quest to become the second driver to win motorsport's triple crown.

Thus far, nobody is saying anything, not Alonso, not Toyota; indeed, the Japanese manufacturer has yet to confirm that it will remain in the WEC next year.

That said, the prospect of being part of Alonso's triple crown dream, especially after the publicity his Indy 500 exploits garnered, may well give the Japanese manufacturer extra impetus to remain.

As recently as last month's Tokyo Motor Show, Shigeki Tomoyama, the overall head of motor sport at Toyota was suggesting that it is the company's intention to remain in WEC.

“We are looking to stay, and only with the goal of winning," he said.

With a WEC rookie test scheduled to take place in Bahrain later this month, on the weekend between the Brazilian and Abu Dhabi Grands Prix, it is rumoured that Alonso may well make his Sports Car debut.

With Le Mans not clashing with F1 next season, the stage is set for the Spaniard to resume his triple crown dream.