Russian youngster Shwartzman joins FDA

The Ferrari Driver Academy has recruited Russian youngster Robert Shwartzman.

The youngster, who has just turned 18, joins the Maranello company's young driver programme ahead of the finale of the Formula Renault 2.0 Championship that takes place this weekend in Barcelona.

Since switching to single-seaters from Karts in 2014, Shwartzman has made steady, if not eye opening progress from the Italian F4 Championship, in which he finished 3rd overall in his debut season, to Eurocup Formula Renault 2.0 and Formula Renault 2.0 NEC, he is currently 4th in the Eurocup ahead of this weekend's finale.

The announcement comes days after Callum Ilott was announced as a participant in the Ferrari young driver programme, the pair joining Charles Leclerc, Antonio Fuoco, Guan Yu Zhou, Giuliano Alesi, Marcus Armstrong and Enzo Fittipaldi.