Ilott is first British driver to join FDA

NEWS STORY
19/10/2017

The Ferrari Driver Academy has announced that British driver Callum Ilott is the latest young driver to be selected for its development programme.

The 18-year old from Cambridge, joins the FDA in his third season in racing, having just finished fourth in the FIA F3 European Championship.

He comes with a strong pedigree in international Formula 3 racing, having made the jump directly from karting as reigning European Champion.

Ilott, who is the first Briton to join the programme, joins Charles Leclerc, Antonio Fuoco, Guan Yu Zhou, Giuliano Alesi, Marcus Armstrong and Enzo Fittipaldi.

