Gasly to drive Red Bull in Hungary test

Pierre Gasly will drive the Red Bull at next weeks in-season test at the Hungaroring.

The 2016 GP2 champion, currently contesting the Super Formula series with Team Mugen, will share driving duties with Max Verstappen, the Dutch youngster driving the car on Tuesday and the Frenchman on Wednesday.

With Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo confirmed at Red Bull for 2018, Gasly's only hope would appear to be Toro Rosso, but the Faenza team is looking likely to retain both Carlos Sainz and Daniil Kvyat.

That said, Sainz has made no secret of his desire to finds a more competitive team, while a number of incidents and poor performances have once again placed Kvyat's future in doubt.

Last year, at a timer Gasly appeared a shoe-in for the Toro Rosso drive, the French youngster angered the team’s bosses when he tweeted that he had the seat, Red Bull taking its 'traditional' action in terms of drivers who err.