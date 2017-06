Senna helmet is a replica

As he was presented with Ayrton Senna's helmet after matching the legendary Brazilian's record of 65 pole positions, Lewis Hamilton was expressly told that it was not a replica but the real thing, donated by Senna's family.

However, it subsequently transpired that the iconic 1987 helmet was indeed a replica, though Hamilton will receive the real thing later in the season.

Having witnessed the presentation, the Senna family told Autosport that the helmet given to Hamilton in Canada was one that was used for promotional purposes in 1987 and though the work of Sid Mosca who painted all Senna’s helmets, was never worn by the three-time world champion.

However, convinced that Ayrton himself would have been delighted to present one of his helmets to the Briton, who has made no secret of his hero-worship of the Brazilian, the Senna family confirmed that Hamilton will receive a genuine race-worn version.

"We've known for many years that Lewis is a big fan of my uncle's," said Bianca Senna, "he's actually an official Ayrton Senna Institute ambassador, supporting our actions that promote a better education for Brazilian children. Just like Ayrton, he always shares his accomplishments with his fans.

"Our family is very happy with his achievements and I'm sure Ayrton would be in Montreal to deliver this special gift, absolutely happy in seeing his record being equalled by a driver as talented as Lewis is."

"I'm shaking, I'm speechless," said Hamilton on receiving the helmet at the end of qualifying. "Ayrton... I know for many of you he was your favourite driver. It was the same for me - he was the one who inspired me to be where I am today. To match him, and to receive this, is the greatest honour. A big, big thank you to the Senna family, and to everyone here. God bless you all. Thank you."

Speaking later at the press conference, he said: "I equalled Ayrton in race wins a while ago so this had been focus. Literally as a kid, I'd come home and, like, one day if I'm really lucky and I can get to Formula One, I'd want emulate Ayrton. The fact I've now reached him in that area... I just can't believe it. Honestly, I can't believe it.

"I remember coming home from school and putting on the videotape of Ayrton, so it's really strange to think that now I'm here and level in poles. And being that it is the most difficult season, I would say, in my career, racing against these two great drivers, and Kimi.

"Ayrton was the guy that I noticed at the beginning...," he added. "I think it was the colour of the helmet. That's what kids notice, the colours, and then you kind of get hooked... 'that's my driver'."

