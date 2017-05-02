Ecclestone denies claims he's buying Interlagos

When it was revealed last month that the ever-popular track was part of a range of properties the city of Sao Paulo is seeking to sell amidst an ever-worsening financial crisis affecting the whole country, the city's mayor revealed that he had been in touch with Bernie Ecclestone.

"He showed interest," Joao Doria, told Reuters. "He's going to participate in the auction for the track.

"I have the impression that international funds are going to take part as well," he added. "I have no doubt that we will sell the Interlagos track, and sell it well."

However, Ecclestone, who is spending increasingly more time in the country, and whose wife, Fabiana Flosi, comes from Brazil, has denied he is buying the circuit.

"No chance. Not at all," he told Reuters. "I've been trying to broker a deal but it's not easy for anybody there.

"I met the mayor last time I was there, months ago," he confirmed, "and I got him to agree that when it goes out to tender for selling the place that they keep the circuit.

"If the circuit is still there, if you bought it for developing then you'd have to keep the racetrack and find someone who was going to run the race or be the promoter."

Plans to upgrade the track, which has a contract to host the race until 2020, including a new, relocated, pit and paddock complex, have been mooted since 2012 but as yet only a few improvements have been carried out.

If sold, the new owner would have the right not only to upgrade the circuit but also to build a hotel, indeed there is talk of luxury apartments and even a museum dedicated to Ayrton Senna.