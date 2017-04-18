Site logo

McLaren's misery continues

18/04/2017

When Honda tweeted "Good morning from Bahrain International Circuit. And welcome to Oliver Turvey. It's test time", alongside a picture of the grinning Briton, you just knew it was going to end in tears.

Tempted to tweet our feelings, that the youngster wouldn't be grinning for much longer, we opted not to bother. An opportunity was missed.

Several hours into the session, and with the youngster having completed just two installation laps, it was clear that Honda had suffered yet another failure.

Following the weekend's numerous MGU-H failures, which resulted in Stoffel Vandoorne not even starting the Grand Prix, Turvey has been sidelined by a water leak in the Energy Recovery System, resulting in yet another engine change.

As investigations into the MGU-H issue continue, it is understood - but not confirmed - that today's issue is with a new spec of engine, Honda having made clear that it intends using this week's two day test to improve both performance and reliability.

Indeed, it is understood Yusuke Hasegawa has returned to Japan to oversee the Bahrain post-mortem.

nonickname, 55 minutes ago

"What happened to falling on your sword?"

Rating: Neutral (0)

copy_dude, 57 minutes ago

"Somehow, I missed the report that Mercedes declined to supply McLaren with engines for 2018. Was it on 'Pitpass' ? I can't believe that this partnership will continue. Not even for the reported 100m. "

Rating: Neutral (0)

Nortim, 1 hour ago

"Great start to "improve both performance and reliability":( How many more bad days Honda will have? Some luck is overdue, to have a nice long day with lots of laps!"

Rating: Neutral (0)

