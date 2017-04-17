Teams confirm Bahrain test line-ups

The line-up for the opening in-season test have been confirmed... and needless to say, Fernando Alonso will not be present. Indeed, according to the Spaniard, this week he will be heading to the US where he will attend next weekend's Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama.

Tuesday, will see Lewis Hamilton in action for Mercedes, alongside Antonio Giovinazzi (Ferrari), Daniel Ricciardo, Sean Gelael (Toro Rosso), Nico Hulkenberg, Marcus Ericsson and Oliver Turvey who will drive the McLaren.

Force India and Williams will have both their regular drivers on duty, one driving in the morning and the other in the afternoon.

Wednesday sees Bahrain pole-man Valtteri Bottas joined by race-winner Sebastian Vettel. Also on duty will be Pierre Gasly (Red Bull), Alfonso Celis (Force India), Gary Paffett (Williams), Sergey Sirotkin (Renault), Pascal Wehrlein and Stoffel Vandoorne, who failed to start Sunday's Grand Prix.

At Toro Rosso Daniil Kvyat and Carlos will split duties.