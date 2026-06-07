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Monaco Grand Prix: Result

NEWS STORY
07/06/2026

Result of the Louis Vuitton Grand Prix de Monaco.

Pos Driver Team Laps Gap
1 Antonelli Mercedes 78 2h 23:31.243
2 Hamilton Ferrari 78 + 0:06.271
3 Hadjar Red Bull 78 + 0:23.394
4 Piastri McLaren 78 + 0:24.261
5 Lawson Racing Bulls 78 + 0:26.553
6 Lindblad Racing Bulls 78 + 0:29.010
7 Gasly Alpine 78 + 0:30.369
8 Albon Williams 78 + 0:33.413
9 Ocon Haas 78 + 0:37.140
10 Perez Cadillac 78 + 0:39.153
11 Alonso Aston Martin 78 + 0:41.899
12 Bortoleto Audi 78 + 0:42.748
13 Russell Mercedes 78 + 0:43.353
14 Hulkenberg Audi 78 + 0:44.102
15 Colapinto Alpine 78 + 0:48.964
16 Sainz Williams 70 + 8 Laps
Leclerc Ferrari 64 Accident
Stroll Aston Martin 56 Accident
Norris McLaren 43 Battery
Bearman Haas 27 Retired
Bottas Cadillac 15 Brakes
Verstappen Red Bull 0 Power Unit

Fastest Lap: Antonelli (Mercedes) 1:13.481 (Lap 76)

Penalties

Russell: 5 second time penalty for speeding in the pit lane
Gasly: 2 x 5 second time penalties for speeding in the pit lane
Stroll: 5 second time penalty for exceeding track limits
Hulkenberg: 10 second time penalty for causing a collision

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