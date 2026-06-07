Monaco Grand Prix: Result

Result of the Louis Vuitton Grand Prix de Monaco.

Pos Driver Team Laps Gap 1 Antonelli Mercedes 78 2h 23:31.243 2 Hamilton Ferrari 78 + 0:06.271 3 Hadjar Red Bull 78 + 0:23.394 4 Piastri McLaren 78 + 0:24.261 5 Lawson Racing Bulls 78 + 0:26.553 6 Lindblad Racing Bulls 78 + 0:29.010 7 Gasly Alpine 78 + 0:30.369 8 Albon Williams 78 + 0:33.413 9 Ocon Haas 78 + 0:37.140 10 Perez Cadillac 78 + 0:39.153 11 Alonso Aston Martin 78 + 0:41.899 12 Bortoleto Audi 78 + 0:42.748 13 Russell Mercedes 78 + 0:43.353 14 Hulkenberg Audi 78 + 0:44.102 15 Colapinto Alpine 78 + 0:48.964 16 Sainz Williams 70 + 8 Laps Leclerc Ferrari 64 Accident Stroll Aston Martin 56 Accident Norris McLaren 43 Battery Bearman Haas 27 Retired Bottas Cadillac 15 Brakes Verstappen Red Bull 0 Power Unit

Fastest Lap: Antonelli (Mercedes) 1:13.481 (Lap 76)

Penalties

Russell: 5 second time penalty for speeding in the pit lane

Gasly: 2 x 5 second time penalties for speeding in the pit lane

Stroll: 5 second time penalty for exceeding track limits

Hulkenberg: 10 second time penalty for causing a collision