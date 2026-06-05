Leclerc sets early pace in Monaco

Ahead of today's opening session, the air temperature is 23 degrees C, while the track temperature is 30 degrees. It is bright and sunny.

In terms of updates, McLaren has a new Coke/Engine Cover, Front Suspension, Beam Wing, Rear Wing, Rear Corner and Diffuser. Given the specific cooling requirements of this track, a larger engine cover has been brought in order to increase overall cooling capacity while maintaining high aerodynamic efficiency. Also, to deal with the unique corner radii encountered here, revised front suspension fairings allowing for increased clearance to the wheel at high steer angles have been brought. A small revision to the beam wing, will hopefully improve overall flow conditioning and increase aerodynamic efficiency in conjunction with the rear wing, where the removal of the straight mode actuator and circuit characteristic incentivises the addition of local devices to generate additional aerodynamic load. Modification to the rear suspension fairings as well as rear corner furniture are aimed at improved aerodynamic flow conditioning around the rear corner and diffuser, while the addition of a floor stay attached to the diffuser to improve robustness and deflection to maintain aerodynamic performance throughout the speed

range.

At Mercedes, small winglets have added within the rear wing SM fairing volume. These winglets generate local downforce and drag. The lack of SM mechanism, and the low drag sensitivity of Monaco. make these elements attractive.

Red Bull has a new Front Corner, Engine Cover and Rear Wing. The low air speed nature of the circuit demand a larger exit duct for the front brake material and calliper cooling, consequently the suspension fairings and the inner face of the front wheel bodywork have been trimmed to allow greater angles than the minimum requirement of the regulations for the unique nature of the circuit. As is needed for the brakes, the speed profile of the track implies engine cover and sidepod cooling exits need to be opened for Power Unit and Gearbox, while the rear wing has a central extension and the SM mechanism fairing also has an extension both adding beneficial local load to the rear wing, in the absence of Straight Mode operation.

Ferrari has a new Front Suspension, Floor and Diffuser. The Monaco specific front suspension modifications allow for greater single wheel angle that are necessary on this peculiar layout, while, taking the opportunity of the extreme characteristics of Monaco in terms of aerodynamic efficiency requirements, minor aero load generating devices have been added to the floor board and diffuser winglet.

Williams has a new Front Suspension and Exhaust Tailpipe. Continuing the positive development path from the previous two GPs a further step on the exhaust system is available this weekend, which offers an additional loading opportunity at the rear of the car.

Racing Bulls also have a new Front Suspension and Rear Wing. As is the case with all teams, the tight corners here require increased steering range compared to other circuits. The modifications to the suspension allow for additional steer travel whilst minimising any detrimental effect on the aerodynamics. On the rear wing, both the new flap & the central winglet generate additional downforce compared to the previous specification, particularly suited for the high-downforce nature of Monaco.

Aston Martin has a new Front Suspension, Cooling Louvres and Exhaust Tailpipe. Additional bodywork louvres may be added to increase the exit area of the bodywork to provide the cooling level required at this event, while the updated exhaust tailpipe bracket is used to generate additional local load on the surfaces at the rear of the car.

Haas has a new Front Suspension, Rear Wing and Rear Impact Structure. A minor revision to the RW SM fairing is aimed at inducing localized upwash, providing a small but beneficial contribution to meeting the circuit's high

downforce demands, while an additional aerodynamic device was installed downstream of the exhaust tailpipe, with the primary objective of encouraging local upwash and consequently enhancing the generation of localized downforce in that region.

Audi has a new Front Wing, Mirror, Engine Cover and Rear Wing. The mirror design adapts air flow local to the front of the sidepod and cooling inlets, giving a minor efficiency improvement, while for this event a new roll hoop and engine cover design are introduced to efficiently increase cooling options. The SM actuators have been removed from the front wing to reduce any unnecessary blockage, similarly the change to the rear wing.

As part of its ongoing in-season rear wing development programme, flap winglets are introduced at this event by Alpine to further enhance aerodynamic performance.

Cadillac has a new Rear Wing and Exhaust Tailpipe. The updated rear wing and end plate surfaces will generate more aerodynamic load at the rear of the car whilst also improving sensitivity to changes in attitude, while changes to the exhaust tailpipe and bracket geometry will increase local aerodynamic load and consequently improve the load characteristics at the rear of the car.

In the build up to this weekend - which sees the front and rear wings on all cars fixed and not movable - there has been increasing speculation that Ferrari is about to end Mercedes winning streak. Then again, some say that McLaren are favourites.

However, this is Monaco, and whereas gambles can sometimes pay off, Lady Luck ensures that anything can, and usually does, happen.

The pitlane opens and Perez leads the way, followed by Lindblad Verstappen, Hadjar and Colapinto.

Leclerc is among the first out, the Ferrari drivers locking-up and heading down the escape road at Turn 5.

"I don't think I have enough steering for the Hairpin," reports Lindblad.

Verstappen sets the early pace with a 20.680, but Hamilton responds with a 19.737.

Lawson also complains of an issue negotiating the Hairpin. The kiwi says it feels as though he has steering lock engaged.

Hamilton raises the bar with a 15.892 as Verstappen consolidates second with a 15.977. Piastri goes third, ahead of Norris, Perez and Leclerc.

Hadjar goes third with a 16.568, albeit almost a second off the pace.

A number of drivers are having their times deleted for track limits at the Nouveau Chicane.

Antonelli goes fourth and Hulkenberg fifth, while a 17.484 puts Russell eighth.

The drivers have already expressed concern over traffic during Q1 tomorrow, and though not all the cars are not currently on track it is already proving a problem.

"What an idiot, man" says Bearman of his Haas teammate, who he feels is too close. Ocon, on the other hand, feels the Briton is backing into him.

A 15.764 puts Antonelli second, as Hadjar complains that his car is not drivable going up the hill due to bouncing. "Crazy!" he declares.

Leclerc goes top with a 15.060.

The rear of Norris's car, especially the winglets, is covered in flo-vis.

Leclerc ups the ante with a 14.928.

The Nouveau Chicane and Swimming Pool exit continue to prove difficult for drivers in terms of track limits.

"My knee padding is falling off," complains Perez, "the bouncing is crazy."

"My tyres are dead," says Verstappen, "completely dead", as Hamilton goes second with a 15.110.

With thirty minutes remaining, the Mercedes pair are the first to switch to mediums. Up until now all the running has been on hards.

The VSC is deployed due to debris on track, thought to be from an Alpine.

In the Ferrari garage there is a lot of work going on on Hamilton's car. Elsewhere, teammate Leclerc clips the barrier at the Swimming Pool.

On the yellow-banded rubber Antonelli goes top with a 14.537, while Russell goes fourth with a 15.619.

The rear of Hadjar's Red Bull is visibly bouncing as he reaches the top of the hill.

Phew! Norris gets wildly out of shape through the Swimming Poll, but somehow holds it all together.

The session is red-flagged when Hadjar goes into the barrier at the exit to the Swimming Pool. Other than damage to the front of the car, the left rear has been torn off.

Replay shows he simply slid into the barrier, the nose hitting first and the car then spinning and the rear also clouting the Tecpro. "I don't understand why it snapped like that," he admits.

The session resumes with 17 minutes remaining, Hulkenberg leads the way, followed by Bortoleto, Bottas, Gasly and Verstappen.

"Guys, please fix this release," moans Verstappen, "it just doesn't ******* work!"

All are on mediums now, though the Cadillacs are on softs.

Verstapepn goes third with a 14.938.

Russell improves to fourth with a 15.008, but remains 0.47 adrift of his teammate.

Quickest in S2, Hamilton stops the clock at 14.204. Norris improves but remains sixth, 1.087s off the pace.

Quickest in all three sectors, Leclerc crosses the line at 13.978.

Gasly improves to eighth (15.828), as an impeding incident involving Lawson and Leclerc will be investigated after the session.

Lindblad has been noted for impeding Piastri.

The session is red-flagged again, this time due to debris. Seemingly, Alonso, clouted the wall after exiting the Tunnel on the entry to the Nouveau Chicane.

The pitlane opens with seconds remaining, meaning that some of the drivers can at least carry out a practice start. Verstappen and Stroll remain in the pits.

Lawson has been noted for leaving the pits under the red light.

Leclerc is quickest, ahead if Hamilton, Verstappen, Antonelli, Russell, Norris, Hulkenberg, Piastri, Bortoleto and Gasly.

Albon is eleventh, ahead of Sainz, Hadjar, Perez, Colapinto, Bearman, Ocon, Lindblad, Lawson, Alonso, Bottas and Stroll.