Red Bull won't have wings in Monaco... nobody will

Due to safety concerns, the absence of a straight mode in the Principality means that the cars will run with fixed movable front and rear wings.

Movable aero is one of the unique selling points of the 2026 rules overhaul, another attempt at aiding overtaking. However, in reality it is the engine rules that have provided most of the overtakes thus far, albeit due to the energy management conundrum that has resulted in the yo-yoing phenomenon, which sees drivers artificially overtake one another.

Of course, this was introduced to replace the equally artificial, and much loathed DRS, which, despite its 'effectiveness' elsewhere, did little to generate excitement at an event where the very nature of the track all but prohibits any attempt to make a pass.

Last year, in a bid to 'spice up' the event, the FIA introduced a mandatory two pit-stop, but this also failed to do the trick and has thankfully been ditched.

The decision not to allow the low-drag overtake mode is understood to be down to safety concerns, and is likely to see teams adopt a policy not witnessed at previous events, that of opting for the highest downforce possible, a move that is likely to favour some teams (Ferrari and McLaren?) over others (Mercedes?), so this in itself might 'spice' things up.

On the other hand, there is concern that the unique nature of the Monaco track is likely to lead to excessive recharging of the battery.

In a separate move, the FIA has mandated a special engine setting for the weekend which will limit the maximum power deployment on the track's three straights, that on the start-finish straight, Beau Rivage and finally the Tunnel, each of which is followed by a very slow, tight corner.

Whereas battery deployment is usually activated at 350km/h, for the Monaco weekend this will be limited to 300km/h, thereby reducing the top speeds achievable.

All of which will delight twenty-two of the supposedly best drivers on the planet who all want to go as fast as possible, while also making a mockery of the recent rule change announced aimed at putting the excitement (read speed) into qualifying and races.