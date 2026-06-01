Monaco Grand Prix: Preview - Haas

Round 6 of the 2026 FIA Formula 1 World Championship season brings TGR Haas F1 Team to Europe for the first time this season, for the prestigious Monaco Grand Prix.

Monaco's grand prix is fast approaching its centenary, having first been held in 1929, and the event was included on Formula 1's maiden World Championship season in 1950. Monaco has been absent on only four occasions, making its grand prix among the most historic, and a recent contract extension has assured the Principality of its event into the start of its second century. The breathless 2-mile layout can still trace its roots back to the circuit first used in 1929, with the track passing by some of Monaco's well-known landmarks, including the Casino de Monte-Carlo, Fairmont Hotel, and Port Hercule harbour.

The Circuit de Monaco is the shortest on the calendar, with the slowest average lap time, but remains a fierce challenge for teams and drivers. That's down to the need to build up speed and confidence through the course of the weekend's track activity, in alignment with the evolution of a track surface used infrequently, and which is reopened every evening for traffic and revellers. The narrow nature of Monaco's circuit means passing opportunities are at a premium, placing a greater emphasis than usual on one-lap performance, heightening the need for every millisecond of potential to be put on the table come Saturday afternoon's qualifying.

TGR Haas F1 Team enters the Monaco Grand Prix in seventh place in the Constructors' Championship, on 19 points, having scored in four of the five grands prix so far this season.

TGR Haas F1 Team drivers Esteban Ocon and Ollie Bearman both have prior knowledge of the tight and twisty Monegasque roads. Ocon, a podium finisher in 2023, last year secured a standout seventh place, with Bearman making his Monaco Grand Prix bow.

Ayao Komatsu, Team Principal: "We're looking forward to heading to the iconic streets of Monte Carlo to kick-start the European F1 season. Monaco's simply a place like no other on the calendar, different in equal measure for the challenge on-track and the atmosphere off it. Looking back, we had a couple of difficult races in May - but it's given us plenty to analyse and improve on, both technically and operationally, and we take that and look ahead eager to get back racing on a regular basis now. The development technically is fierce and we've got to be at our very best to compete. As ever, we remain focused and committed to make improvements continuously by working together as a team."

Ollie Bearman: "The Monaco Grand Prix is a challenge for both drivers and teams, as you have to navigate setting up the car for the low-speed, bumpy circuit, while trying to get the most downforce in the car as you possibly can. Like Montreal, it's another circuit where you need to have confidence and get as close to the walls as you can, to get every last bit out of the lap. Qualifying dictates a lot more here in Monaco than it does at other races, but honestly, that's part of the unique challenge of this weekend, it's unparalleled."

Esteban Ocon: "I'm looking forward to this weekend as Monaco is always one of the season's highlights for teams and drivers. Personally, I've got some great memories there and it's great to race so close to France as well, with friends and family coming to the track to support every year. Racing on the historic streets of Monaco is truly special and something every driver grows up wanting to do. The background is unique, the circuit demands total precision, and the confidence to get close to the walls is what really makes the difference. As a team we'll work hard to build up through the weekend for the all-important qualifying on Saturday and hope to have a good race on Sunday."