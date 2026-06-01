Monaco Grand Prix: Preview - McLaren

McLaren Mastercard Formula 1 Team will race in a special livery to celebrate McLaren Racing's 1000th Formula 1 Grand Prix.

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri's MCL40 will take to the streets of Monaco in a livery adorned with metallic papaya complemented by anthracite. Across the livery there are nods to our rich history with hidden gems recognising important milestones, from our first race, victories and championship wins, to the triple crown and our world record pit stop. Both drivers will also wear special overalls, carrying on the design language from the car.

The livery symbolises the message that McLaren Never Quits. As the team approaches the 1000th Grand Prix milestone, it highlights the stories and the work it took to get to the anniversary, championing moments where the team was not only successful, but also the challenges it faced and how it came out stronger. The commemorative livery will run on the MCL40 for the 2026 Monaco and Spanish Grands Prix.

For its 1000th Grand Prix, the team returns to the location of its first ever Formula 1 race, Monaco. In 1966, the team's first F1 car, the M2B, took to the track driven by the team's founder Bruce McLaren. Since then, the team has gone on to win 203 Grands Prix, achieve 561 podiums, earn 177 Pole positions and take home 13 Drivers' Championships and 10 Constructors' Championships.

On Thursday, 4 June, the team will continue its commemoration of its 1000th Grand Prix with a special moment on the grid at the Circuit de Monaco, where the team's first ever F1 car, the M2B, owned by Richard Mille, will line up alongside the team's 1000th GP entry, the MCL40. CEO Zak Brown, Team Principal Andrea Stella and drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri will be joined by McLaren Grand Prix winners from throughout its history for this special moment, with all the living Grand Prix winners invited, as well as F1 President & CEO Stefano Domenicali.

Zak Brown, CEO, McLaren Racing: "Lining up on the grid to race McLaren's 1000th Grand Prix in Monaco this year provides a perfect opportunity to recognise our rich history in motorsport. We're only the second team to reach this incredible milestone, so what better moment to reflect on our past, our present and our future.

"Throughout our past, this team has always shown grit and determination, whether that be in periods of success or the trickier times. McLaren Never Quits, and this livery and the moment on Thursday is a special way to celebrate how far we've come. We look forward to running it out on track and recognising what we have achieved from our first race, here in Monaco back in 1966, through to now. Here's to 1000 more."

Lou McEwen, Chief Marketing Officer, McLaren Racing: "It's incredibly special to be celebrating McLaren Racing's 1000th race at Monaco. There were never any guarantees to get here - and this new livery recognises the challenges, the resilience, and spirit that defines us as a team: McLaren Never Quits. Bringing fans into our story of the past sixty years, has been a big part of the build-up to this moment, with our biggest ever fan activation, McLaren Racing Live: Miami, and special collections from our partners, all helping us reflect on and celebrate this journey. The 1000th livery too has lots of nods to our history for Papaya fans to look out for, from world record-breaking pit stops, to nods to our founder Bruce McLaren. We're extremely proud to share this moment and already looking forward to our next chapter."

Lando Norris: "It's a very special weekend for us as we celebrate such an incredible milestone. The livery looks fantastic, and where better to celebrate this than at one of the most iconic races on the calendar and the location of the team's first Grand Prix. To have played my small part in McLaren's incredible history is something I am very proud of. McLaren is a team I looked up to when I was younger and it's an honour to represent the men and women that make up this team for its 1000th GP."

Oscar Piastri: "I am excited to hit the track in this very special livery. 1000 Grands Prix is a huge achievement for the team, and it is a privilege to be out there representing McLaren for the occasion. The car looks mega, and it feels fitting that this celebration has lined up to be where the team first raced in the Championship, 60 years ago. We'll do what we can to push hard and in the aim of bringing home some silverware this weekend to commemorate the moment. Here's to 1000 - I look forward to racing for McLaren for many more."

Circuit de Monaco

Race laps: 78

Circuit length: 3.337 km/2.074 miles

Total race distance: 260.286 km/161.734 miles

Number of corners: 19 (12 right, 7left)

Pit loss: +20s

Safety Car L1 Pitloss: +10s

Energy management required: Low

Allocated tyre compounds: Hard: C3, Medium: C4 & Soft: C5

McLaren Racing Heritage - Monaco

16 wins, 12 Poles, 30 podiums, 12 Fastest Laps

Most recent win: 2025, Lando Norris wins from Pole in the MCL39

Special race: 1988, Ayrton Senna taking Pole in the MP4/4

Standout race: 1984, Alain Prost wins in the MP4/2

Monaco in June can be a glorious place, but it wasn't the case on 3 June, 1984. Heavy rain delayed the start by 45 minutes, and when it finally did begin, the slippery surface and huge rooster tails of spray had the cars tip-toeing around the circuit. Alain Prost started on Pole and made a good start to comfortably hold his lead. The inevitable pile-up at Ste. Devote was a long way behind him. Derek Warwick walked away with bruises, Patrick Tambay walked away - literally - with a broken leg. Alain had a misfiring TAG turbo, and was passed by Nigel Mansell on Lap 9, but Mansell hit the wall at Massenet a few laps later, handing the lead back to Alain. Niki Lauda in the other McLaren was up to P2 but had Toleman rookie Ayrton Senna glued to his gearbox. Senna, who started from P13, blazed past Niki on Lap 19, and set off after Alain, 35s up the road.

"I was the No.1 Mechanic on Alain Prost's car in 1984," recalls Indy Lall, Heritage Events Consultant. "Alain used MP4/2-2 chassis for most of the races during that year, scoring five wins with this chassis. Qualifying was smooth for us in dry conditions, and Alain scored his first Pole Position of the year."

Senna looked like a driver on a different circuit, taking huge chunks of time out of Alain on every lap. Alain was struggling with brake temperatures. With the rain getting worse, Alain started waving his arm each time past the pits, clearly signalling that he believed the race should be stopped. Meanwhile, Senna was taking three or four seconds out of his lead on every lap.

"Race day was less ideal," says Indy, "there was heavy rain, and the circuit was awash. Back then, we were able to make set up changes to suit the conditions, going from dry to wet settings, ready for the Warmup session. Alain's sympathetic driving style not only cares for the machinery but also for the elements. The rain and conditions were progressively getting worse. Alain, on numerous laps past the pits, was physically indicating to the officials to stop the race. Then on Lap 32 the Red Flag, along with the Chequered flag, came out to stop the race as the conditions were too dangerous.

"Alain pulled up just before the Finish Line as Ayrton Senna passed him and, in theory, took the win," Indy explains. "However, as the race was Red-Flagged, the result goes back to the lap previous, and Alain was in the lead and therefore declared the winner."

Clerk of the Course Jacky Ickx - who knows a thing or two about racing in the wet - deemed conditions too poor to continue. Alain won and was awarded half-points. Of the 20 starters, only nine were still running, and only six of those were on the lead lap.

"It was a fantastic result for the team, our first win in Monaco, with Alain giving a master class drive. The Monaco Grand Prix is always special, and 1984 was just that."

It was the first of three consecutive and four total Monaco victories for Prost, and the second step in McLaren securing the Triple Crown.