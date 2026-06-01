Antonelli presented with Bandini Trophy

Kimi Antonelli was presented with the prestigious Trofeo Bandini at the weekend, becoming the latest recipient of the award that recognises outstanding achievement and promise in Formula 1.

Established in 1992 in memory of Italian racing driver Lorenzo Bandini who tragically lost his life in the 1967 Monaco Grand Prix, the trophy is awarded to individuals who have made a significant impression on the sport.

The presentation takes place annually in Brisighella, set in the heart of Italy's Emilia-Romagna region, and has honoured many of the sport's leading figures over the past three decades including his teammate George Russell in 2024, and former Mercedes F1 drivers Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas in recent years.

The day's celebrations began with Antonelli travelling to Imola, where he met local authorities before greeting the crowd and driving through the city centre in his father's GT3 car. The programme then continued in Faenza, where he greeted fans in Piazza del Popolo and met with the city's Mayor.

From there, the Italian driver travelled on to Brisighella, Bandini's hometown, where he received a warm welcome from the public in Piazza Carducci and was formally presented with the 33rd Trofeo Bandini in Piazza Marconi, following speeches from local dignitaries and event representatives. The festivities concluded with an official dinner.

"It is a true honour to be part of this event and to receive such a special award," said the world championship leader. "Being here today, surrounded by so much support and positivity, makes this moment even more meaningful. This is an experience I will never forget, and I feel incredibly grateful to share it with all of you.

"I would like to dedicate this trophy to my family, my amazing team, and everyone here today who has supported me throughout this journey," he added. "Your encouragement and belief in me have made all the difference, and I am deeply thankful for each and every one of you."

Of course, being an Italian, and in the heartland of Ferrari, the youngster was asked about the possibility of one day driving for the Scuderia.

"Ferrari is a huge team with an incredible following and will remain in history forever," he said. "But I am a Mercedes driver, and my goal is to win with Mercedes.

"They gave me a great opportunity from a young age, supported me throughout my entire journey, and I feel a duty to give my best for this team. Then, we'll see."