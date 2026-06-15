"I must raise my game," admits Leclerc

Second successive DNF for Charles Lecelrc isn't helped by his teammate's ever improving form.

Just seven days after crashing out in Monaco, Charles Leclerc suffered another DNF when his power steering failed just four laps from the end whilst running sixth.

Another crash in qualifying left the Monegasque starting tenth on the grid, but a strong start saw him up to seventh after just a couple of corners.

After the first round of pit stops he was up to sixth, and when teammate Lewis Hamilton made his second stop on Lap 27 he was ahead of the Briton, but subsequently yielded position.

While the 8 points on offer were of little consolation, especially as his teammate was heading towards an historic win, the failure of his power steering was the final straw for Leclerc.

"Lewis won with an incredible margin, 20 seconds, and he has been incredible in the last three weekends," said Leclerc post-race. "He has been really on it. He deserves all of it, and now it is up to me to up my game, find this confidence with this car and put everything together.

"Hopefully, with a clean weekend, because it's also true that the last four weekends haven't been very clean technically for me, we have had quite a lot of issues, so I am just looking forward to having a clean race, taking the rhythm again and hopefully fighting at the front as well."

The result leaves Leclerc 40 points adrift of Hamilton, who is 41 points adrift of championship leader, Kimi Antonelli.

Asked about his yielding track position to Hamilton, and whether this played a part in his victory, the Monegasque admitted: "I don't want to take any credit for today's race. I don't think I had a role into it at all. Lewis and the team have done the job and have actually got the win all by themselves. He's been incredible in the last three weekends, he's been really on it, and he deserves all of it.

"Sure, I could have stayed ahead of Lewis for two or three corners," he added, "but that would have been very stupid from me anyway.

"I had a BBW fail and no power steering anymore. I was in the corner and then no power steering suddenly, and then that was the end of my race."