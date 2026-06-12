Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix: Practice team notes - Ferrari

Scuderia Ferrari HP completed its programme on Friday at the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix.

The team ran three drivers over the course of the day, as Lewis Hamilton was replaced in the first session by Ferrari Driver Academy driver Dino Beganovic. The Swedish driver took part in the session in compliance with the regulation requiring each race driver to hand over their car twice during the season to a young driver with no more than two Grands Prix starts. In FP1, the team carried out a comparison programme, fitting the aerodynamic upgrades introduced here in Spain to Charles Leclerc's car, while Dino's SF-26 ran the previous specification. In the final session of the day, the focus shifted more towards car set-up work, which will continue tomorrow in the third free practice session.

The two SF-26s took to the track on Medium tyres, each completing an opening nine-lap stint, with Charles setting the quicker time of 1'18"009. After a stop in the pits for adjustments, both drivers returned to the track, but only Beganovic improved, getting down to 1'19"935. Leclerc was the first of the Ferrari pair to switch to Soft tyres and set his best lap of 1'16"883 on that compound, good enough for third place on the timesheets. Dino also set his best lap on Softs, recording a 1'17"778 to finish eighth. Towards the end of the session, Charles returned to the track for a long run on used Medium tyres, completing a total of 29 laps, one fewer than Beganovic, who continued on Softs until the chequered flag, bringing the team's total to 59 laps.

In the afternoon session, both SF-26s started their work on Medium tyres, with Charles recording a best time of 1'16"626 and Lewis Hamilton setting a 1'17"430. After returning to the pits, Leclerc and Hamilton fitted Soft tyres on which they both set their best times: the Monegasque posted a 1'15"799, good enough for fourth place, while Lewis recorded a 1'16"631 to finish ninth despite a minor issue with the front wing. In the closing stages of the session, both drivers completed long runs in race configuration to gather data ahead of Sunday. Charles completed 29 laps, one fewer than his team-mate, bringing the session total to 57 laps and the day's overall tally to 117.

Charles Leclerc: It was an interesting day. We have a few new items on the car and we've made a step forward. Regarding competitiveness, it's too early to say and I think our competitors are quite a bit ahead of us. We have to focus on maximizing what we have now and we will see what we can do tomorrow.

Lewis Hamilton: My only session today was quite a challenging one: we had an issue with the front wing which made things a bit more complicated, particularly in terms of tyre preparation, and missing FP1 meant I was a bit on the back foot. There is still some work to do, but we've gathered useful data and we'll focus on making the right improvements overnight.

Dino Beganovic: I'm really happy with my free practice session today. The whole car and PU were new to me, so the first part was all about learning and getting up to speed. I felt a big difference going from used Mediums to the Softs, and I really enjoyed my last run on that compound. I'm satisfied with the steps I made over the course of the session and it gives me lots of new experience to take with me.

I want to thank Scuderia Ferrari for the support. It's always special to jump in the car and work with this team, and I hope to have the opportunity to do so again soon.