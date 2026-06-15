Mercedes requests Right of Review

Mercedes has official lodged a Right of Review of the result of the Monaco Grand Prix.

McLaren and Red Bull served notice of their intention to appeal the decision of the Monaco stewards on Friday, giving them 96 hours in which to decide whether they would proceed or not.

Toto Wolff admitted that Mercedes was in talks with its legal team, and on Sunday confirmed that the German team is seeking a Right of Review of the result.

"Yes, we've asked for a right of review because we just simply want to sit at the table when decisions are being made," he told reporters.

"I still think it's a long shot," he admitted when asked if he though it will succeed.

This is because Pierre Gasly had not served his penalties, whereas Oscar Piastri, Isack Hadjar and George Russell had served theirs, and essentially a penalty served cannot be undone.

Russell's situation was further complicated by the fact a miscommunication meant he didn't serve his penalty correctly and as a result was handed a drive-through which demoted him to the back of the field.

"Do we think that we realistically have a position, a chance of reverting the result? I don't think so," said Wolff of the Right of Review. "But we definitely have to give it a go if we see that there is a millimetre of chance to do so and bring him back to whatever it was P4 or P3."