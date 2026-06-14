Antonelli penalised

Kimi Antonelli has been handed a 5s penalty for track limits violations.

The Mercedes driver left the track four times during the race without justifiable reason.

The stewards acknowledged that Antonelli did not receive a black/white flag after his third infringement but rather after his fourth infringement as one earlier infringement was only detected later in the race.

However, based on the current regulations and Driving Standards Guidelines, this does not exempt the Italian from complying with the regulations.

As there might be some ambiguity in the relevant guidelines, the stewards have recommended the FIA revisit the current procedures and guidelines as soon as possible.