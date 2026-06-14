Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix: Race team notes - Mercedes

George Russell finished second whilst Kimi Antonelli retired four laps from the end of Sunday's Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix.

It was a tricky afternoon for the team with the Ferrari of Lewis Hamilton and the McLaren of Lando Norris putting our duo under pressure throughout. Having started on the Medium compound, both George and Kimi ran a traditional Medium-Hard-Hard two-stop strategy. However, it was the three-stopping Ferrari of Hamilton who gained the advantage by being able to take a cheap final stop under a Virtual Safety Car period and return to the track in the lead. In the closing stages, Kimi moved past George to take P2 on track before suffering a race ending electrical shutdown moments later. George therefore re-inherited P2 but it was valuable points lost for both team and driver in the World Championships. With victory, Hamilton narrows Kimi's advantage in the Drivers' standings to 41 points whilst the team holds a 72-point advantage in the Constructors'.

George Russell: Congratulations to Lewis (Hamilton). He drove a really impressive race today after being incredibly quick in Qualifying yesterday. Coming into the weekend, I don't think we expected that pace from Ferrari, so we know we've got a challenge coming from them in the races ahead. We will be working hard to tackle that challenge and get back to winning ways.

On my side, the race today was not straightforward. I was struggling with the tyres towards the end of my second and third stints; the Virtual Safety Car didn't help us either and it would have been a fascinating race with Lewis without that. I will take the positives from this weekend though. It has been clean from the very start and I come away with 18 points, which is 18 points more than I managed across Canada and Monaco!

We will regroup in the week ahead and look to improve for Austria. We've got a big double-header coming up with Spielberg and Silverstone and I am already excited for it.

Kimi Antonelli: It is very disappointing to retire from P2, but these things can happen in racing. George suffered an issue in Canada and now it's happened to me; we know our reliability is something we need to work on and I am sure the team will be pushing incredibly hard to improve that. It's more important points that we've lost but we must remember that it is the first year of these new regulations and we are all learning quickly.

Congratulations to Lewis (Hamilton) on his victory today. He is a great driver and has been so much help in my career so far. I am pleased to see him up there once again as he really deserves it. I think we had the pace today to challenge him for the win, but the Virtual Safety Car came out at a bad time for us, and we didn't get to see how things would have played out.

We have one week without racing before returning in Austria. We have seen our competitors take a step forward here this weekend and we will need to raise our game there if we want to fight for victory again. We will pick ourselves up, learn from this weekend, and come back stronger.

Toto Wolff: Congratulations to Lewis (Hamilton). It has been a while since his last victory, and he has worked incredibly hard to earn the top spot again. We always say that if it can't be one of our two drivers then we hope it is him. Despite the Virtual Safety Car helping him at the final stop, he drove a great race and is a fully deserving winner. I am also happy for Fred (Vasseur). Being the Team Principal of Ferrari is not easy, and I am pleased for him as my friend.

It is disappointing that we've suffered another reliability issue that has cost us a lot of points today. We know that we will need to improve this if we are to fight for both World Championships. It was George who suffered in Canada and today it is Kimi. We know that to finish first, first you have to finish, and we will be working flat out to make sure we improve our reliability.

Today could certainly have played out differently. George's pace in the opening stint was superb and no-one behind could touch him. He wasn't as quick on the Hard tyre though and we were kept honest throughout by both Lewis and Lando (Norris). We have seen today just how competitive the field is, and we will not have this season our own way. We will need to redouble our efforts and come back stronger in Austria.

Andrew Shovlin: Despite getting a car on the podium, we leave Barcelona with a feeling of disappointment. We were not fast enough today and know that we can't afford to be retiring with a reliability issue.

Both cars got off the line well despite being on the Medium compound and the first stint ran broadly to plan. Lewis (Hamilton) triggered the stops early and as we had to cover, that made a three-stop a little more attractive. Our simulations were still showing that a two-stop was the optimum strategy though.

Through the second stint, we didn't have the pace to build a sufficient gap to Lewis to be able to cover his three-stop with George, so we elected to commit to the two-stop to keep track position. Lewis' pace on that third stint was strong, and we were losing a bit with backmarkers, then more time with our two cars interacting. When Lando (Norris) stopped on lap 35, we had to cover with both shortly after, which ultimately created the situation where Lewis was able to benefit from the Virtual Safety Car and come out in front rather than having to overtake on track.

We'll be working hard to understand why Kimi's car stopped and similarly working out where we can find a bit more pace, as ultimately, we lacked the speed to control the race and that's what cost us the win.