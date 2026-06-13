Mercedes ponders legal action over Monaco penalties

Toto Wolff has admitted that Mercedes is considering legal action following the decision to rescind Pierre Gasly's third place in Monaco.

Along with Gasly - who was handed two penalties - Lewis Hamiton, Oscar Piastri, Franco Colapinto and George Russell were also penalised.

However, the Mercedes driver's race was further compromised by an error when he was meant to serve his penalty which resulted in a further drive through. Therefore, although running third after the restart, the drive through dropped him to 14th.

"It was a very unfortunate situation and clearly we can all learn from that," said Wolff. "It wasn't something that just came up on Sunday," he continued, "for us as a team, and especially for George, there are some implications.

"Without the penalty, without us not serving it correctly, it would have been a totally different outcome for his race. A different outcome would have had an impact on his championship situation. That's why it's unfortunate.

"Now we are assessing, as we speak, what the Gasly situation does for George," he admitted. "We would like the FIA to look at what are the remedies. What could be the remedies for George's race? And I don't think there is, I think we have some timing limitations, legal constraints, but definitely we have a reason to be annoyed. I wish we could have had this conversation before the race on Sunday.

"We were just on the phone with our lawyers to see what we can do for George," he revealed. "It's data they have measured and collected. There is no political background, no favours, it is the outcome of their analysis.

"Without the Monaco incidents, he would have scored solid points. And so this continues and it's been somehow, the signature of this campaign so far."

In all honesty, it would take some legal team to overturn Russell's penalty because it is the drive-through the really screwed his race. Indeed, aware of the situation, ahead of the restart the British driver had pleaded with the stewards to give him the drive-through after the race in the form of a further 10s penalty.

McLaren and Red Bull have both served notice of their intention to appeal the FIA's decision to rescind Gasly's third place and now have 96 hours in which to proceed or not.