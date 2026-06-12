Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix: Practice team notes - Alpine

Pierre Gasly: "It has been quite a memorable day for all of us at the team.

"Shortly before Free Practice 1 we had the news that our third-place finish in Monaco was reinstated, so we had the elation of that and it was a great moment to be with the whole team to celebrate, albeit for a very short period of time as we had a busy day of Practice to prepare. I would like to thank the whole team who worked so hard on the Right of Review and I know it was an immense effort from a number of people. I am also very proud of Formula One and the FIA for its transparency and recognised responsibility throughout the whole process and in reaching this outcome. In terms of our Practice Day, it has obviously been a challenging one for us. It was quite tough in the car throughout both sessions so we have a lot of work to do tonight ahead of tomorrow and plenty to get on top of and improve. Our focus is fully on this race weekend now and doing the best job possible."

Franco Colapinto: "It was not a good day out on track today, and one of our most difficult Fridays of the season so far. The car has felt quite tricky, with very low grip and generally sliding a lot. It's very hot, very different to when we were last here for the Shakedown in January. I don't know if it's the heat specifically or something else, but I feel a bit disconnected in the car. Also, because I'm sliding a lot the degradation is also very high, which is obviously impacting the tyres. I'm not very happy with where we've started the weekend, none of us at the team are, but we need to repeat what we've done at past races and try to turn things around. We need to really look at the data and understand a few things. Hopefully we can see some improvements tomorrow in Free Practice 3, ahead of another important Qualifying session. Also, congratulations to Pierre and the team for having the result from Monaco reinstated and getting a podium. I know the team worked hard on it and the points mean a huge amount to the team."

Steve Nielsen: "The day started really well and positively. It's not often you get points on a Friday and then we quickly got back into the event and the task at hand this weekend, which was much less positive. I've said before, we have been making a habit of starting slowly and struggling on a Friday and having to recover across the weekend. This is probably the poorest Friday we've had so far this season in terms of performance and how the drivers are feeling in the car. We have shown we can do it before and I'm optimistic we can do it again here and claw back some performance. We also need to understand why this is the case and build better foundations for the weekend. Neither Pierre or Franco were happy with the balance and have voiced they have a lack of grip. Some of the issues we had during the Shakedown in January we have resolved or improved, but in these different conditions, there are some new ones to understand and to fix. Tonight, we will go through the data both here and at Enstone, and put in the hours on the simulator, and hopefully see some improvements tomorrow ahead of Qualifying. It's a difficult track to overtake here and track position can mean a lot, so Qualifying will again be important. The conditions mean there might be multiple stops and also open up options in terms of strategy, but let's see how the track conditions and performance evolves across the rest of the weekend."