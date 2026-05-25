Canadian Grand Prix: Race team notes - Haas

TGR Haas F1 Team finished with Oliver Bearman 10th and Esteban Ocon 14th, at the Canadian Grand Prix, held Sunday at the Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve.

Bearman started from 16th place on Pirelli P Zero Red soft tires and gained a couple of positions on the opening lap. Bearman cycled through into the top 10 when drivers who started on Cinturato Green intermediate tires ducked into pits, given the absence of rainfall despite drizzly and cold conditions, before pitting on lap 31 under the virtual safety car. Bearman took on Yellow medium tires though lost time with a delayed right-rear change, filtering back into the pack still in the mix for points. Bearman chased the Williams of Carlos Sainz to the finish, with just a second separating the duo, and 10th overall marked a fourth points return in five grands prix for TGR Haas F1 Team.

Ocon took the start from 17th on the grid, also on soft tires, and likewise made gains through the opening stages of the race. Ocon came into the pits on lap 17, fitting medium tires, before another stop for softs on lap 32, shortly after the virtual safety car phase came to an end. Ocon took the checkered flag in 14th to secure another double finish for TGR Haas F1 Team.

TGR Haas F1 Team holds seventh position in the Constructors' Championship on 19 points.

Ollie Bearman: "I don't know if we deserved points today based on our performance, but we'll take it as there's been weekends where we definitely did and received nothing for it. In general, this has been a really challenging weekend for us, but to get points is good. We could've got more, but we had a slow pit stop, so we need to understand why that happened. It was very slippery and challenging out there, and I chose to start on the used soft as I thought that would help me on lap 1, but we ended up doing three more formation laps, so I don't know if I benefited much. I don't think we're leaving with a big smile on our face, but we have a week before we need to come back strong in Monaco."

Esteban Ocon: "It was tough, to say the least. There was something that didn't work when we were braking, and I kept locking up, so we need to dig into that. We changed the car to the new update from qualifying, so I'd only done two proper laps, but as a team we'll go back and study everything."

Ayao Komatsu, Team Principal: "It was a very challenging race. Tire choice was really difficult at the start and very low grip conditions with misty rain, but at least we started the race on the correct tire - degradation was very low. With the balance issue we've been facing this weekend, it was very challenging for both drivers to keep the front tires alive and keep the brake locking under control. On that front, I think Ollie's done a great job, while Esteban struggled a bit more, but I believe the fundamental cause of the issue is the same. We understand why we had a slow pit stop, so we need to improve it. At least we came away with one point, that's a positive, and we know why we couldn't perform this weekend, so the message is to stick together. The only thing that matters is how we go from here, find the solution, improve the car, improve the execution, and we can do it."