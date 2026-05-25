Canadian Grand Prix: Race team notes - Racing Bulls

Liam Lawson: "After a difficult start to the weekend, finishing in P7 is definitely a good result for us, so it's nice to bring home points for the team.

"Overall, it wasn't an easy race. We made up some ground from where we started, but we also struggled with the balance of the car and lacked some speed throughout the race. The biggest challenge was to maintain the correct temperature on the tyres as we were only able to do it during the flat-out laps. The Alpines were faster than us today and Pierre didn't give me an easy time at the end of the race when I was on the Soft tyres, so I'm happy to have defended my position. I'm excited to get back to racing in Monaco in a couple of weeks as we look ahead to the European stretch of the season."

Arvid Lindblad: "We had an issue with the clutch at the start of the Formation Lap today which meant I wasn't able to take part in the race. I was really excited to get out there and drive in the mixed conditions, so not getting the chance is obviously disappointing. It's such a shame because up until that point, the weekend had been really positive. The team worked flawlessly all weekend and the upgrades we brought were performing really well, so it's frustrating not to come away with the result we felt we deserved today. There are still a lot of positives to take forward into the next race, and we have plenty of confidence heading into it. I'm already excited to get back out on track and drive a Formula One car in Monaco for the first time."

Alan Permane: "There are lots of positives and learnings to take from today. Liam had a stunning race despite us not being as fast as Alpine. He showed a masterclass of defending against a clearly faster car, so it's great to have him finish in the points following a tricky start to the weekend. Unfortunately, Arvid had an issue with the clutch at the start of the Formation Lap, meaning he couldn't engage first gear on the grid. It's a shame as there was a great opportunity given the pace he's shown all weekend.

"After today's race we move to P6 in the Championship. With much of the season left to go, there are plenty of opportunities to secure points. The car has worked exceptionally well here with the low speed corners and we've certainly benefited from our upgrades to the car. With Monaco being only low speed corners, there's hope and confidence for a strong race."