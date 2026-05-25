Canadian Grand Prix: Race team notes - Aston Martin

Lance Stroll: "It's been a difficult weekend in Montreal.

"We couldn't get the temperatures we needed into the tyres and we were struggling for grip throughout the race. We didn't have the pace we needed on the straights either. The car performance isn't where we need it to be and there's still a lot of work to do to get us there."

Fernando Alonso: "We had a good start and we were fighting into the top ten positions. We made the right call starting on the Soft tyres, with a few others opting for Intermediates and then having to pit early. Unfortunately, we had an issue with the seat in the race, so we decided to retire the car. We seemed to be faster here than we were in Miami with the same package. We need to wait for performance to come with our upgrades around the summer break, but we will look to keep optimising this package until then."

Mike Krack: "We made a decent start to the race with both drivers making up ground in the opening laps. But it was difficult to stay there, especially with the threat of rain reducing. Fernando's race ended early due to a seat problem, making things uncomfortable in the cockpit, so we chose to retire the car on lap 24. Lance's race was a conventional two-stop race [Soft, Soft, Medium] finishing in P15 ahead of Bottas. Unfortunately, we do not have more pace at the moment and this is our position. Separately, I would like to congratulate our colleagues at Honda for the pole position and win in the Indy 500."