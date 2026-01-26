Red Bull goes soft on Barcelona

Red Bull avoids the hardest compound and goes all out for softs as Barcelona test gets underway.

The Austrian team has taken 18 sets of softs to the test, along with just one set of medium, while sister team, Racing Bulls, takes 12 sets of hards and 6 of medium.

Williams was also due to avoid the hards, while taking 17s sets of softs, and 6 of medium, but has since withdrawn from the test.

Haas takes 13 sets of the red-banded rubber, while Mercedes takes 12 and Audi and Cadillac 10.

Ferrari leads the way in terms of mediums, the Maranello outfit taking 12 sets, while McLaren and Aston Martin take 10.

Aston Martin is looking to miss the first two days of the test, as, other than Adrian Newey insisting on last minute changes, there are also understood to have been assembly issues.

Mercedes takes the most hards (8 sets), with McLaren, Ferrari and Cadillac taking 4 sets apiece, Aston Martin 3 and Audi and alpine 2.

There will be no official timing this week, and, as previously reported, no TV coverage.

That said, teams may opt to release images and times along with details of how things have gone, as this is a matter entirely up to the individual outfits themselves.