Red Bull reveals the RB22

As the Barcelona test gets underway, Red Bull issues first images of its 2026 contender.

As ever, the images are dark and 'arty', giving very little, but with the cars likely to undergo continuous changes before the tests in Bahrain and the season opener in Melbourne, does it really matter.

The RB22, whose livery was revealed on 16 January, sports its new signature gloss livery, as the team runs the Red Bull Ford Powertrains’ power unit, the DM01, for the very first time.

Max Verstappen and Isack Hadjar are both set to get behind the wheel and put RB22 through its paces over the coming days.

McLaren also took the opportunity to reveal the 'stealth' livery it will sport during the test.

More to follow.