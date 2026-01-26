Slater becomes first recruit to Audi development programme

Karting and junior formula sensation, Freddie Slater, is the first official member of the Audi Driver Development Programme.

The Briton's signing marks a significant milestone in Audi's long-term strategy for its participation in the World Championship.

Slater, who is widely regarded as one of the most exciting rising stars in motorsport, will race in the FIA Formula 3 Championship with Trident Motorsport in 2026 under the guidance and support of the Audi programme.

His impressive career to date has seen him secure championships and victories in nearly every category he has competed in, showcasing the exceptional talent and winning mentality that Audi seeks to nurture.

His rapid ascent through the junior ranks includes a dominant campaign to win the CIK-FIA Karting World and European Championships, followed by a seamless transition to single-seaters where he claimed the UAE and Italian F4 Championship titles. Most recently, the Briton impressed in the highly competitive Formula Regional European Championship, securing multiple victories and rookie of the year honours on the way to the championship crown, demonstrating a maturity and race craft that mark him as a future elite competitor.

Slater's signing is the first concrete action of the programme, directed by Allan McNish. It underscores the commitment of Audi to investing in and developing the next generation of elite drivers, embedding them within the Audi motorsport family as the brand continues building its works F1 team.

Slater's joining reinforces Audi's strategic focus on youth and long-term planning, laying the foundation for a competitive team and aiming to cultivate the champions of tomorrow.

"In Freddie, we see the immense potential of a future star," said McNish. "His track record is remarkable, but more importantly, he possesses the focus, determination, and willingness to learn that are essential for reaching the pinnacle of our sport.

"He is the ideal candidate to be the first signing of the Audi Driver Development Programme, and we are committed to providing him with the tools, mentorship, and support he needs to succeed as he steps up to Formula 3 with Trident Motorsport. This is the first step in building our future on and off the track."

"It's an incredible honour to be the first driver selected for the Audi Driver Development Programme," added Slater. "Audi is a brand with a legendary motorsport history, and to have their trust and support at this crucial stage of my career is a dream come true.

"Joining forces with a respected team like Trident Motorsport for Formula 3 and having the backing of Audi Revolut F1 Team is a massive opportunity. I am fully focused on working hard and making the most of this pivotal step towards my goal of reaching Formula One."