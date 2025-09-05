Italian Grand Prix: Practice team notes - Alpine

Pierre Gasly: "It is always good to be driving in Monza it is obviously a place with special memories and meaning for me, especially since I live nearby in Milan and stay at home for the race weekend!

"Driving down the main straight here is a special feeling and the high top speed is always amazing to experience. It was a busy day of Practice, which ran to plan. We completed a lot of laps, well over 300km in total across the day, and gathered a lot of useful data on both low and high fuel. We knew going into the weekend it would be challenging for us. We had minor damage after running wide at Ascari in Free Practice 2 but nothing too bad. We will, of course, aim to maximise what we have and see what we can do tomorrow. I'll give it my all to try and find some lap time and see where that leaves us in Qualifying."

Franco Colapinto: "A slightly different Friday for me today with Paul driving in Free Practice 1. It was good to be back in the car for the second session and on track again at Monza. It is a circuit I know well from my junior racing days and my Formula 1 debut last year. For us, today has been tough but it was probably to be expected here. We have some work to do and I am sure we will work hard together to find some improvements. The car was tricky to drive and we just need to see if we can adapt to some of these limitations. We have Qualifying tomorrow, so we will see what we can do in Free Practice 3 and make the necessary changes to the car."

Paul Aron: "It was great to be with the team driving in Free Practice 1 for the first time in Alpine colours. Any time driving a Formula 1 car is a great opportunity and it was a lot of fun to drive in Monza at such a fantastic track. It was a busy session with a lot happening and a lot to run through. We managed to stick to our programme, which is the main thing, and I was pleased to be very much on the pace straight away. It is a busy Friday for me as I am on the simulator at Enstone tonight to help out there so hopefully we can find some improvements going into tomorrow. Thanks to the team for the opportunity, another good experience and I look forward to the next Practice outing later in the season."