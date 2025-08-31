Dutch Grand Prix: Race team notes - Haas

MoneyGram Haas F1 Team claimed a double points finish, with Oliver Bearman sixth, and Esteban Ocon 10th, at the Dutch Grand Prix, held Sunday at Circuit Zandvoort.

Bearman took the start from the pit lane on Pirelli P Zero White hard tires, after changes were made to power unit components of the VF-25 outside of parc ferme regulations. Bearman ran a long first stint before pitting on lap 54 of 72 under a safety car, taking on Yellow medium tires, and emerging from the pit lane in P11. Bearman passed Gabriel Bortoleto, Fernando Alonso and Pierre Gasly to slot into eighth spot, and gained another place when Lando Norris retired. Bearman came across the line in seventh position but due to a time penalty for Kimi Antonelli the result was upgraded to sixth place. It marked the best result for Bearman in his fledgling Formula 1 career.

Ocon started from P18, also on hard tires, and gained two places on the opening lap to run 16th. Ocon likewise ran a long first stint, coming into the pits on lap 53, shortly before the race was neutralized due to the collision between Charles Leclerc and Kimi Antonelli. Ocon took the restart from P14 but worked his way up to 11th, which became 10th following the application of Antonelli's penalty. The result gave MoneyGram Haas F1 Team its fourth double points finish of the 2025 season.

MoneyGram Haas F1 Team holds ninth position in the Constructors' Championship, on 44 points.

Ollie Bearman: "I wasn't expecting this, and we definitely got lucky today for sure. Sometimes you need to be in the right place at the right time, and good calls were made on strategy, the car was quick, and the team did a great job. We were a bit unlucky as we had to start from the pit lane, but it's nice to be back in the points with Esteban as well. The team is working incredibly hard, we're getting there step-by-step, and we still have things to work on, but we're on the right path."

Esteban Ocon: "It's very positive as a team to get double points. I got a bit unlucky with the second safety car and maybe lost three or four positions but overall, it's very satisfying and well done to Ollie, it's big for us. We helped ourselves out during the race, we worked together as a team as I gave him DRS and we kept pushing forward together. Well done also to Isack (Hadjar), a fellow Frenchman, for getting his first podium, it's a day he'll never forget."

Ayao Komatsu, Team Principal: "What a race! I'm really proud of the team effort because yesterday was a tough day. From starting P18 and in the pit lane, the chances were against us but you can never give up, so thanks to everyone in the team. We started on the hard compound and the first safety car timing was completely against us, that was perfect for medium starters. The reaction at that point was to stay calm and focus. As I always say, we must get the basics right and today I believe we did that, and both drivers were great team players, and I can't fault it. Today should be the benchmark, this is what we can do, so let's do it again."