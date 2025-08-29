Site logo

Dutch Grand Prix: Practice team notes - Haas

NEWS STORY
29/08/2025

Round 15 of the 2025 FIA Formula 1 World Championship began with Friday practice at the Circuit Zandvoort as teams prepared for Sunday's 72-lap Dutch Grand Prix.

MoneyGram Haas F1 Team drivers Ollie Bearman and Esteban Ocon sampled the Pirelli P Zero Yellow medium and Red soft tire compounds in FP1 - the opening 60-minute practice session of the weekend. After baseline runs on the mediums, both VF-25s switched to soft rubber with Ocon clocking a best lap of 1:12.144 (P17), while Bearman recorded a fastest lap of 1:12.564 (P19). High-fuel running completed the session - both cars utilizing their earlier medium tire sets.

The threat of rain during FP2 ultimately failed to materialize but in a scrappy session marred by two red flag stops and a Virtual Safety Car period Bearman and Ocon wasted little time in securing valuable mileage. Quick stints on mediums then led to soft tires going back onto their respective VF-25s for qualifying simulations. Bearman's quickest lap of 1:11.113 placed the British rookie P11 on the timing screens, while Ocon's best tour, a 1:11.361, locked the Frenchman into P15 at the checkered.

MoneyGram Haas F1 Team ran a total of 108 laps on Friday across FP1 and FP2 - 55 by Bearman with 53 from Ocon.

Ollie Bearman: "This morning was a bit tough for us all coming back after a long break. It's not the easiest track to come back to, being old school and unforgiving. My goal was just to have a clean session, find out what the car was missing in terms of balance, and we made a change in downforce level for FP2. That seemed to look good and in the right direction because the confidence I had in the car was much higher in FP2. We went early onto the softs as we expected a lot of rain, and in the end, it didn't come, so I set my fastest lap pretty early relative to others, but I think we stand in a good place."

Esteban Ocon: "Today was a pretty decent day, especially with the step we made in FP2. For me, it was a very disrupted session, and we did our lap on quite used tires so it wasn't the perfect session, but I think in terms of car performance, we made a good improvement, and we should be happy with that. The rain was supposed to come today which it didn't, so that was a bit of a surprise, but I think it's a bit more consistent for the next days, so the focus is on the dry."

Ayao Komatsu, Team Principal: "It was quite a disrupted day with VSCs and red flags. We improved the car between FP1 and FP2, and both drivers were a lot more comfortable and had confidence - so that's a good place to start. I think we need to find a bit more, and on the operational side of things we need to tidy things up, do our homework, and focus on having a clean FP3 and qualifying tomorrow."

LATEST NEWS

more news >

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST IMAGES

galleries >
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images

POST A COMMENT

sign in

or Register for a Pitpass ID to have your say

Please note that all posts are reactively moderated and must adhere to the site's posting rules and etiquette.

Post your comment

post comment

READERS COMMENTS

 

No comments posted as yet, would you like to be the first to have your say?

Share this page

X

close

Copyright © Pitpass 2002 - 2025. All rights reserved.

about us  |  advertise  |  contact  |  privacy & security  |  rss  |  terms