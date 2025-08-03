Hungarian Grand Prix: Race team notes - Haas

MoneyGram Haas F1 Team finished with Esteban Ocon 16th, while Oliver Bearman was forced to retire at the Hungarian Grand Prix, held Sunday at the Hungaroring.

Esteban Ocon started from 17th on the grid, having been promoted one spot by a penalty for Yuki Tsunoda, and did so on the Pirelli P Zero Yellow medium tires. Ocon moved up two places on the opening lap to run 15th before pitting on lap 14 for White hard tires. Ocon emerged towards the rear of the field but executed a one-stop strategy to run on the fringes of the top 10. However, on older tires Ocon ceded places to two-stopping rivals, and finished the race in 16th place.

Bearman took the start from 11th, also on medium tires, and moved into the top 10 through the course of the opening lap. Bearman ran a lengthy first stint before pitting on lap 30 for hard tires, filtering back into the pack in 17th place, but on fresher tires than his rivals. However, Bearman's prospective charge was halted when his VF-25 sustained rear floor damage, and the team elected to retire the car from the race.

MoneyGram Haas F1 Team holds ninth position in the Constructors' Championship, on 35 points.

Ollie Bearman: "We managed to run in P10 for the first stint, but I was really clinging on the whole way. I was really struggling with the feeling of the car, and I had massive oversteer throughout. It progressed in the second stint, picking up some damage somewhere because we saw a big drop in loads, and by that point, it was clear that we couldn't finish the race. It's disappointing as we had a decent qualifying and opening lap today, but from there I wasn't looking forward, I was looking behind. We need to understand why that was the case because in the last few races I've been feeling really good in race trim, but this weekend it hasn't been the case."

Esteban Ocon: "It was a difficult day for sure. We struggled a little bit, especially towards the end, as I think the cars behind were a bit quicker on fresher tires. We got ahead of them, so we gave ourselves the opportunity. It was a solid start, but we need to work on how we can get the car a little bit more under control and get more pace throughout the race. Looking at this first half of the season, there are definitely some positives - a decent amount of points - but we're not consistent enough. If you look at Spa, we had a mega performance in the Sprint, and obviously we're not there every single weekend, but we're working on it and I have full trust in this team."

Ayao Komatsu, Team Principal: "We didn't show what we should be showing today. With how quick the car is, where we should've qualified, and the race pace of Bortoleto, there's no reason we can't do that. I'm pretty sure Ollie's car was overbalanced, there's no way that degradation from Ollie was the limit of the car or driver. We retired Ollie as he damaged the floor at Turn 4 again, it's the third time this weekend, so we need to look at that also. On Esteban's side, we need to look at our processes as clearly we were too early with our pit stop for a one-stop strategy. The only way is up, the car is quick, and we have two drivers with potential - we've just struggled putting it together for the last three races. We need the summer break, refocus, look at ourselves and then think about how we can deliver."