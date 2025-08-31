Dutch Grand Prix: Race team notes - Aston Martin

Lance Stroll: "It was a very eventful race today with lots of opportunities and we're happy we were able to finish with both cars in the points.

"We managed to make up a lot of positions early on in the race with the right strategy calls and an early pit stop after the first stint. It felt great to bounce back in the race after a frustrating weekend starting from P19 and after the team worked so hard to rebuild the car on Friday and Saturday. We go again next week in Monza, I'm looking forward to go racing there again."

Fernando Alonso: "I think the car had some good pace in the race today and we finished in the points. We were unlucky with the timing of the Safety Cars in the race and we were unable to capitalise. We had some battles at the end after the second stop, and I felt faster than some of the cars that finished ahead of us. It was an entertaining race for the fans and let's see if we can have some good action in Monza next week."

Mike Krack, Chief Trackside Officer: "It has been a pretty eventful weekend in Zandvoort - and a busy race - so it's good to come away with both cars well inside the points. Lance and Fernando gave it everything today and it paid to have opted for an extra race tyre. We had good race pace and both drivers made decisive and key overtakes. The ten points we scored help maintain our sixth place in the teams' championship and keep up our momentum. We have had some extra-long hours in the garage this week so I want to say a big 'thank you' to the crew here at the track for all their efforts."