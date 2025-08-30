Dutch Grand Prix: Qualifying team notes - Aston Martin

Fernando Alonso: "We aim to be in Q3 every weekend and so we're pleased we've achieved that today, but we seemed to be lacking some pace compared to yesterday.

"There were some tricky wind conditions out there and it was easy to be caught out. It's difficult to overtake here, so we'll see what we can do from P10 and hopefully fight for some points."

Lance Stroll: "There's not much to say, it was a very frustrating start to Qualifying for me, hitting the grass in Turn 13. Unfortunately, there was no chance to bring the car back out and run again because there was too much damage. It's a shame after the hard work the team has put in overnight to get the car back running ahead of FP3. And the car has felt comfortable so far this weekend with the package looking pretty strong. We will see what we can do from the back of the grid tomorrow."

Mike Krack, Chief Trackside Officer: "We have looked competitive across the practice sessions, but Qualifying is when it really counts and we did not maximise our potential today. Fernando made Q3 and will line up in P10, which gives us a good chance to bring home some points tomorrow. Lance's session ended early when he picked up damage after contact with the barriers. We should have some decent race pace, but it's not easy to overtake here. Let's see what we can do tomorrow to allow both cars to move up the field."